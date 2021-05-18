Breezy conditions and rising temperatures in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s Today reach the lower 90s by the end of the work week. Morning lows hover near average in the lower to middle 60s. The weekend brings less wind and even more heat. And next week a bonafied heat wave takes over. Highs reach the middle 90s this weekend and near 100 early next week. Humidity levels should remain low, so heat index numbers should generally match temperatures and should stay away from dangerous levels. Unfortunately that also means there will be no legitimate chance of rain.