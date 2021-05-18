Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office works to keep contraband out of state prison

MORGAN, Ga. (WALB) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office continues to stay busy protecting Calhoun State Prison.
More than 100 people have been arrested since October for trying to smuggle contraband to the inmates inside the prison.
There were none arrested over the weekend and 28 people arrested in the last three weeks, with a total of 114 arrests since October.
Calhoun County Sheriff Josh Hilton said these “runners,” as they are called, are paid between $500 to $10,000 to try to get cell phones, tobacco and illegal narcotics into the prison.
Some try to fly the contraband in by drones. Recently, suspects have been throwing it over the wire.
But who is paying these suspects so well?
“It’s a lot of gang-related stuff. They get access I guess to money through the gangs that are out, or whatever. It’s all electronic money now. They’re getting paid different amounts, to the runners who run it,” said Hilton.
A number of these suspects are charged with trying to smuggle cocaine, meth and marijuana into the prison, but cell phones are also a prize.
Sheriff Hilton said these suspects could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. He said the prison warden and his K-9s make a good team with help from his deputies to catch the runners.
