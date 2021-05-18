Albany apartment residents claim inhumane living conditions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple tenants are complaining about inhumane conditions and threats from management at Treeside Park Apartments in Albany.
Sewage overflow, flooding and a possible bee infestation are just some of the issues that they said are going unaddressed.
Resident April Andrews said she’s had bullet holes in her windows for a year now, letting moisture into the apartment and causing mold. She said she’s frustrated by the slow response from the apartment complex and Albany Code Enforcement.
Two Treeside Park residents addressed Albany commissioners Tuesday to talk about their issues.
“If I am paying my rent, I need my apartment to be in livable condition. We’re living with them, but as far as them being liveable,” said Andrews.
Andrews said she’s lived in the apartment since February of last year and has experienced multiple problems. She has provided WALB with email complaints to code enforcement from December of last year.
“I can’t make up sewage being in my tub, bees coming out of my vents, I can’t make up the bullet holes in my windows. I can’t make that up. These things are here. Either they are going to fix them or they don’t intend to fix them,” said Andrews.
Andrews said she complained specifically to the complex about bees in her home within the past three weeks with no response.
WALB News 10 reached out to the apartment complex directly and spoke briefly with the manager on site. The manager said she could not speak to the media and provided a phone number to call. She would not say who the number belongs to. Numerous calls went unanswered and went to a generic voicemail.
Andrews said that the apartment complex has offered to move her to another unit or let her out of her lease early. However, she takes care of her immobile mother with MS and said moving is a challenge.
“I just didn’t know how difficult it was going to be for us to move. But I know now, every place that is wheelchair accessible or handicap accessible, people don’t leave. So unless by some miracle my mother gets up and walks out of that chair when she hasn’t walked in 12 years, or she dies, I’m going to be stuck here until there’s someplace open for me to take my mother to,” said Andrews.
At Tuesday’s Albany City Commission meeting, the tenants also complained of perceived threats of retribution by the apartment complex.
A notice sent to the residents from Treeside said residents can’t make commentary on false or unfair statements about the complex or they could be evicted.
Mayor Bo Dorough said the commission would look into the response timeline by city code enforcement and encouraged people in these situations to create a paper trail.
WALB also reached out to the complex’s corporate office, Strategic Management Partners, or SMP, but we have not received an answer yet.
