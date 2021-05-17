Valdosta shoppers speak out as new mask policy for those fully vaccinated goes into effect

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some major retailers have started a mask-optional policy.
The CDC released new guidelines for fully vaccinated people.
The eased restrictions say fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear a mask or social distance in most settings.
If you are fully vaccinated, you don’t have to get tested after a known exposure.
While some people are ditching the masks, others told WALB it’s too soon.
“I think it’s a little early because just how are you going to know who is vaccinated and who is not vaccinated. It’s a little scary,” said Demetria Bogan.
Shoppers expressed their concerns with mask regulations being lifted and made optional for those fully vaccinated.
“At least until I guess we got more people vaccinated and feel more safe because it’s not like something like the flu or anything. It was really bad and scary. I don’t want that to happen to anyone I love or to myself or anybody I don’t know,” said Bogan.
No longer requiring fully vaccinated workers or customers to wear face coverings.
Those not fully vaccinated still are highly encouraged to continue wearing them.
“I love the fact that it may be lifted, but I’m not in such in a hurry to not use that mask because we have some people that are ignorant to the fact of getting the vaccine, so you know once I feel secured I would but right now, it’s not really safe,” said Penny Williams.
”I think wearing a mask is an individual choice,” said Twila Boykin.
A mix of mask-less and masked shoppers were spotted across different shopping centers in Valdosta.
“I actually hate wearing them. I can’t breathe so to me, it’s kind of uplifting I like it,” said Michael Williams.
“And you’re not worried of those not vaccinated wearing it,” WALB asked Williams.
Williams said: “No, I’m not even vaccinated so,”
“I will continue wearing mine until I feel comfortable but right now, the hospital still has cases. My daughter is a nurse practitioner and she’s still seeing patients with the coronavirus, so I wear a mask for my own protection and I’m proud to say that I do,” said Boykin.
”I still wear mine,” said Kayla Waters, accompanied by Dorrien Douglas.
“Are you going to be wearing yours,” WALB asked.
“No,” said Douglas.
