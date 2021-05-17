Stapleton Drive shooting victim returns home from hospital

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After being shot nearly three weeks ago, the man involved in an armed robbery turned shooting in lee county returned home from the hospital today.
A man was shot in the 100 block of Stapleton Drive after two people tried to break into his car and home.
Family and friends around the neighborhood came together to show their support in welcoming him back.
Resident Marie Watkins has lived in the community for almost 20 years, and says she’s happy he’s okay.
”I didn’t know how many times he got shot, and to see that he’s still alive and that he’s coming back home is a blessing in disguise. Praise the Lord for that. For us to get together and show our support and our love for him is great. We care about him and we love him and he’s not going to be a stranger to us anymore,” Watkins said.
She says they have now started a neighborhood watch group.
