Phoebe observes Stroke Awareness Month

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - May is stroke awareness month and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is reminding people to watch out for the signs.
They include an offset in balance or visual disturbance, facial droop, arm weakness, and slurred speech.
Each of these signs is considered to be acute, which means they can happen at any given moment.
“If you are experiencing a stroke and you stay home and wait, you may have an increased risk of having a permanent disability from your stroke symptom,” said Faryn Hackett, Phoebe’s stroke coordinator. “So, the quicker you can get to the hospital or call 911, the sooner we can begin our process of rehabilitation in any type of intervention that you may be a candidate for.”
If you are experiencing any of those symptoms, you are urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.
