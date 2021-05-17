Phoebe holds NICU drive-thru party for former patients

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Sunday, Phoebe Putney’s Children Miracle Network held a Neonatal Intensive Care Uni(NICU) reunion party for its former patients and their families.
The drive-through event held at Chehaw Park to celebrate how far the patients have come since their time in the NICU.
Nurses, physicians, and other staff members were stationed along the path to greet them with books and other goodies as they passed by.
“It’s just amazing to get to see them as little babies and then get to see them come back and celebrate their journey with them,” said Jennifer Hill, a nurse manager for Phoebe’s NICU. “Our goal is to see them with their families and our families love to come back and see the nurses who have been there along the way and been their cheerleader and that champion for them and their family. So, it warms our heart and we hope it warms their heart as well.”
Phoebe is planning to continue this event next year.
