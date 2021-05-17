Phoebe holds NICU drive-thru party for former patients

“It’s just amazing to get to see them as little babies and then get to see them come back and celebrate their journey with them,” said Jennifer Hill, a nurse manager for Phoebe’s NICU. “Our goal is to see them with their families and our families love to come back and see the nurses who have been there along the way and been their cheerleader and that champion for them and their family. So, it warms our heart and we hope it warms their heart as well.”