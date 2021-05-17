Local Sprinters Shine On Final Day Of State Track Meet

”It’s been a blessing man, all year just knowing going into the season there was a pandemic and we didn’t know who we were going to have from one day to the next. I knew going in it was going to be a tough and challenging year but it was going to be a rewarding year.” said Jackets head girls track coach Chad Ward. “I had to stay patient with that and so today was a testament to all of that put together and I’m just so elated to see all the hard work that we’ve done go into a state title.”