Local Sprinters Shine On Final Day Of State Track Meet

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The GHSA state track meet would come to an end on Saturday and it was a day that would belong to the sprinters.
Hugh Mills Stadium was packed and that crowd witnessed one of Albany’s best breaking records. Senior Kason Jones from Monroe was impressive in the 400 meter dash, finishing in a time of 47.43, good enough for a state runner-up finish and a new school record for the Golden Tornadoes.
It was a big day for the Southern signee who was thrilled with what he was able to accomplish.
”It was a great day, I PR’ d, 47.43, I got the school record as well so it’s a pretty good day so far, it’s a great honor to compete at Monroe and be inside the record books now,” said Jones. “So it’s a great honor and now I’m going to take my talents to Southern University for my next four years and run the 400 and 200 for them as well, so I’m ready.”
Saturday was also a big day for the Jackets from Thomas County Central, three titles left with two sprinters.
Sophomore Anna Spencer was electric capturing first place in both the 100 and 200 meter dash while senior Tykeem Wallace closed out his season with a first place finish in the 100.
It was a great day for the Jackets program and if you ask them, they earned it.
”It’s been a blessing man, all year just knowing going into the season there was a pandemic and we didn’t know who we were going to have from one day to the next. I knew going in it was going to be a tough and challenging year but it was going to be a rewarding year.” said Jackets head girls track coach Chad Ward. “I had to stay patient with that and so today was a testament to all of that put together and I’m just so elated to see all the hard work that we’ve done go into a state title.”
Overall, a great weekend in the good life city.
