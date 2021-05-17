Georgia Lt. Gov. Duncan won’t seek re-election in 2022

ATLANTA (WTOC) - Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan will not seek a second term in office.
Duncan announced he won’t be running for re-election on Monday, and says he will turn his attention to build an organization called “GOP 2.0.”
“It always feels coldest right before the sun rises. I believe that is the exact moment in time the Republican Party is caught in right now, and I am committed to being a part of creating those better days ahead for our conservative party all across this country,” Duncan said in a statement.
Duncan has been outspoken against former President Donald Trump’s false claims about fraud in the 2020 election, as well as his criticism of some portions of Georgia’s new voting laws. That has also made him a target to many in his own party.
He says the last several months helped guide his decision to end his tenure after one term.
“The national events of the last six months have deeply affected my family in ways I would have never imagined when I first asked for their support to run for Lieutenant Governor in 2017. Through all of the highs and lows of the last six months they have never left my side and are once again united behind me in my pursuit of a better way forward for our conservative party – a GOP 2.0,” Duncan said in a statement.
Duncan says GOP 2.0 will be focused on rebuilding a Republican party “that is damaged but not destroyed.”
“This effort will no doubt be challenging but well worth it because both this country and this Party deserve better,” Duncan says.
Read Duncan’s full statement below:
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.