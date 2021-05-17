Gas price makes largest weekly jump in some time

“The drops should lead the national average to soon fall back under the $3 per gallon mark, but motorists shouldn’t get too excited. Prices may start to head higher in a few weeks should Memorial Day gasoline demand become red hot. In addition, motorists in the affected areas should see outage numbers continue to decline this week, especially early in the week when gasoline demand tends to be the lowest. I’m optimistic that there will be enough recovery by Memorial Day for motorists in these states to fill up without having to search for gasoline.”