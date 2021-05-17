Gas price makes largest weekly jump in some time

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia gas prices have risen 10.1¢ per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.91 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia. Gas prices in Georgia are 23.9¢ per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.28 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $2.44 per gallon today while the most expensive is $3.64 per gallon, a difference of $1.20 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.4¢ per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03 per gallon today. The national average is up 16.8¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.17 per gallon higher than a year ago.
ON SUNDAY, the lowest gas price we found in Albany was $2.59. CLICK HERE for Georgia gas prices.
“The national average gas price surged last week thanks to big price jumps in Southeastern states due to the previously shut down Colonial Pipeline, but most areas outside that region saw smaller fluctuations,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With the pipeline now back in service, I expect prices to come down in the hardest-hit states, specifically the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and Virginia.”
“The drops should lead the national average to soon fall back under the $3 per gallon mark, but motorists shouldn’t get too excited. Prices may start to head higher in a few weeks should Memorial Day gasoline demand become red hot. In addition, motorists in the affected areas should see outage numbers continue to decline this week, especially early in the week when gasoline demand tends to be the lowest. I’m optimistic that there will be enough recovery by Memorial Day for motorists in these states to fill up without having to search for gasoline.”
AAA reports that Georgia gas prices have motorists are now paying an average price of $2.96 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 21¢ more than a week ago, 26¢ more than last month, and $1.30 more than this time last year.
It now costs motorists $44.40 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $7.50 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.
Georgia gas stations are still recovering from surging demand last week. Gasoline sales were reportedly 2-3 times stronger than normal as drivers lined up at pumps to top off their tanks.
“The restart of the pipeline last Wednesday was very positive news for motorists,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman AAA-The Auto Club Group. “While the impact was not seen immediately, Georgians can expect to see a few more days of limited fuel supply but can rest assured that relief is coming.”
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Augusta- $2.90 per gallon, up 11.8¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.78 per gallon.
Macon- $2.83 per gallon, up 6.4¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.77 per gallon.
Atlanta- $2.99 per gallon, up 13.7¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.85 per gallon.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.