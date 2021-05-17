Former NASA reporter, WALB employee passes away

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former WALB employee and NASA reporter Jay Barbree passed away Friday.
Barbree was working at WALB and started covering NASA in 1957, when the Soviet Union launched the Sputnik satellite.
In 1958, Barbree joined NBC News and had a storied career that spanned 59 years.
He covered every human space mission to leave U.S. soil, beginning in 1961 and ending in 2011.
In total, Barbree reported on 166 human spaceflight missions.
He is survived by his wife, two daughters, one son, and six grandchildren.
Jay Barbree was 87.
