Food trucks now allowed in more parts of Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Food trucks can now set up in more parts of Tifton and maybe even closer to your home.
Earlier this month, Tifton community development leaders proposed changes to a city code that would allow food trucks to be in neighborhood commercial zoning areas.
Monday night, the council voted unanimously to approve the proposal.
But how soon could you start to see those trucks closer to home?
“So, if somebody comes to our office and wants a permit for a food truck and they pass all the other regulations, they have to have 15 parking spots off of the street, they have to be a hundred feet from a brick and mortar restaurant and then their mobile food unit has to be inspected by the health department. But as soon as they can meet all those qualifications, we can permit them tomorrow,” said Crystal Gillard with the Tifton Department of Community Improvement.
City leaders said 12th Avenue West, near Taco Loco Mexican Grill, Pink Motel and Sherwin-Williams Paint would be an example of a neighborhood commercial zoning area.
Officials said this comes after people asked to have food trucks in this zoning district.
Gillard said food trucks would be a benefit for the many employees and employers in Tifton when they want to grab lunch close to their place of work.
Before Monday night, food trucks were only allowed in general business and commercial downtown areas.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.