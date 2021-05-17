Food trucks now allowed in more parts of Tifton

“So, if somebody comes to our office and wants a permit for a food truck and they pass all the other regulations, they have to have 15 parking spots off of the street, they have to be a hundred feet from a brick and mortar restaurant and then their mobile food unit has to be inspected by the health department. But as soon as they can meet all those qualifications, we can permit them tomorrow,” said Crystal Gillard with the Tifton Department of Community Improvement.