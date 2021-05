This work week features warming temperatures, gusty easterly winds and lack of rain chances. Highs go from the mid 80s Today to the lower 90s by Friday. Morning temperatures start in the upper 50s this morning to the mid 60s by Friday. Winds will increase out of the east and peak Thursday with gusts up to 30 mph. This weekend we get Hot. By Sunday highs reach the mid to upper 90s. Rain is not expected.