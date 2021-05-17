2 education town halls planned

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The State Board of Education will hold two public hearings for residents in the 2nd Congressional District on Monday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 25.
The first meeting is in Columbus, and the second is in Albany.
Both meetings will be held from 7-8 p.m. The Monday meeting will be held at Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts, 1700 Midtown Dr., Columbus. The Tuesday hearing will be held at the Dougherty Board of Education Office, 200 Pine Avenue, Albany.
The purpose of the hearing is to hear comments and feedback from interested residents and educators within the congressional district regarding K-12 public education. Those wishing to speak should sign in upon arrival. For more information, please EMAIL.
The Georgia Department of Education said it does not discriminate on the basis of disability in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services, or activities. Individuals who need assistance or auxiliary aids for participation in this public forum are invited to make their needs known no later than 72 hours before the scheduled event. please EMAIL.
The 2nd Congressional District includes Baker, Calhoun, Chattahoochee, Clay, Crawford, Crisp, Decatur, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Macon, Marion, Miller, Mitchell, Peach, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Terrell and Webster counties, along with portions of Bibb and Muscogee counties.
