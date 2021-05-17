Dougherty Co. honors workers for National Public Works Week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s National Public Works Week.
It’s a designated time to honor the people who maintain infrastructure and beautify your county.
On Monday, the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners gave special recognition to its public works employees. Southwest Georgia has seen quite a few storms lately. Public works employees play a big role in clearing storm damage.
Cindy Willis is the parks and gardens coordinator for Dougherty County.
“We work hard when storms and trees are down. We’re out and about, we’re clearing, we’re pumping ponds, we’re always out there,” she said.
Damage repair is a big part of the job, but so is maintenance.
“We keep our parks up so the community has somewhere to go, so I think it’s well deserved,” said Willis.
She said well-managed parks provide needed recreational opportunities for people.
On Monday, Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas read a proclamation honoring the entire public works team.
Willis hasn’t been with the department for long but enjoys giving back.
“When I started two years ago, I had never done this before and now here I am, I’ve done moved up twice. There’s a lot to learn and it’s great to be able to help the community out,” she said.
Willis, also this year’s public works employee of the year for Dougherty County, also encouraged other people looking for opportunities to better the community, to consider a career in public works.
