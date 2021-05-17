Cancer Ties helps patients battle cancer through financial support

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fighting for your life after cancer attacks is one of the hardest situations some will ever face.
An Albany non-profit recognizes that and is helping cancer patients financially.
“When you’re laying in a hospital bed, fighting for your life and worried about money at the same time because you’re not working, knowing Cancer Ties was helping me, made it easier for me to get better,” said cancer survivor Michelle Bates.
Bates said it was a tremendous relief to not have to worry about how she would help support her family while she was sick. And that ease of stress may have helped save her life.
“Cancer Ties came in and made me the recipient of their fall event and it just filled in all the empty spaces and it was just such a blessing for us,” explained Bates.
Bates is now a board member, helping people who have found themselves on the road she has already traveled herself.
“I wanted to pay it forward. I was the president for two or three years and now, just a board member. And I just love giving back and helping people and being able to talk to them,” said Bates.
Cancer Ties received the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce “Star Business of the Year Award” Monday.
The name Cancer Ties comes from the idea that we’re all connected through knowing someone or having known someone who’s had cancer.
If you would like to make a donation to Cancer Ties, you can do so by visiting the organization’s website.
