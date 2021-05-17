Blood donor center in dire need of donors

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One Blood center says there’s been a drought of blood donors since the pandemic began last year. They hope with people being vaccinated, things will slowly get back to normal, and it’s time to start saving lives again.
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Public Relations of One Blood, Susan Forbes said they were impacted once schools didn’t really allow their buses on school campuses. Even before the pandemic, she said she noticed a huge drop off of blood donors when summer approaches each year.
Although they need all blood donors, Forbes said they want O positive and O negative blood types. O positive is the most common blood type and O negative is a blood type that can be given to any patient regardless of their blood type.
In order for blood donors to be eligible, you have to be 16 or older and weigh at least 110 pounds.
Joyce Hatch said she has been giving blood for more than 30 years, and she emphasized the impact of a donation.
“Every time you give a pint of blood, depending on what they do with it, you can save more than one life. because there are some people that need one particular element from the blood, and some other people who need particular blood” said Hatch.
One Blood officials said they are applying the same safety measures with COVID-19 protocols.
