ASU professor: Colonial Pipeline crisis won’t have long-term impact on prices, shortages

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You don’t need to worry about the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack continuing to drive up gas prices, according to a business professor from Albany State University.
Last week, there was some chaos at the pumps after the Colonial Pipeline closure. That pipeline delivers about 45% of the fuel used along the eastern seaboard. It was shut down over a week ago after a ransomware attack.
Albany State University MBA Director Michael Rogers said between that and people hoarding gas during that time, prices went up.
“Can’t go out and hoard gas like we use to hoard toilet paper,” said Rogers.
Rogers said that it goes back to economics 101, supply and demand. If demand rises, so do prices.
Right now, as gas is starting to flow back into pumps, he said there shouldn’t be any long-term problems left behind by the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.
But drivers shouldn’t get too excited about gas prices dropping any time soon. Summer travel season is around the corner and in some cases, already have.
“Also, those gas prices went up already before the pipeline shut down because of the return to ‘normal’ business operations. People were going out more,” said Rogers.
Rogers believes increased demand for gas due to summer travel will keep gas prices high, but the Colonial Pipeline shortage will not.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.