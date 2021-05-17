ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - New work week off to a great start. Lots of sunshine, some clouds and an easterly breeze are keeping conditions really nice. More clouds roll in tonight with lows in the mid 60s for a fair and mild Tuesday morning.
We’ve got tons of sunshine on tap as a ridge of high pressure anchors over the region. Rainfree and very warm temperatures settle in for the next 7 days.
Highs rise from the mid 80s to mid 90s, while lows hold in the mid 60s. This begins the season’s warmest period with an early taste of summer which is six weeks ahead to the official start of the season.
Next week the dry pattern holds as hotter temperatures take over. Look for a stretch of mid-upper 90s and possibly the first triple digit readings of the season.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.