Monroe, Turner County Capture Titles On Day Two Of State Track Meet

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After being taken from the Good Life City a year ago, the GHSA State track meet made it’s return to Albany.
Contenders from Single A Public, 3A and 4A made the trek to town looking to capture a little gold in the process.
On day two at Hugh Mills Stadium, the boys field events took centerstage and all eyes for Albany were on the triple Jump. Junior Domonik Henderson sought his second title in the event and in the finals he leapt 46 feet and one quarter inch which was good enough for gold.
Made for a special day for the Golden Tornadoes.
”It feels great you know working hard in practice with my coaches and my teammates, they push me hard enough and to just come out here and win state,” said Henderson. “Coming from the green and gold you know people say it might be harder or work hard but just put it out here and show it.
It was also a big day for Turner County’s Zach Brown, the big man blowing away the competition in the discus with a throw of 140 feet.
The senior captured his second title and also became the first Turner County Titan to bring home gold.
”It means a lot because I felt like I had a chance to win again last year but I worked this year, many people don’t, many throwers don’t win state coming out of Turner County, said Brown. “It means a lot to be the first to do it. It capped everything off that I’ve already did so it’s big, it means a lot.”
A big day as South Georgia was well represented.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.