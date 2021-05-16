ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rain chances are no where to be seen in the forecast over the next several days. This is all because a high pressure system will keep South Georgia clear and quiet through the near term. The only thing that will be changing will be ridging will drive in warmer air, so temperatures will be on the increase into the upper 80′s and low 90′s by Tuesday. There will also be an increase in moisture, so this will make things feel a tad bit muggier in a few spots. Winds will be picking up on Tuesday as well with winds out of the southeast reaching up to 20 mph. High pressure will suppress most chances for rain chances in the forecast by this period. The warmest days will come in during the next weekend, so get the pools ready early if you have not already.