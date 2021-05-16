Dougherty Co. holds Fresh Spring Festival

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, Dougherty County held its Spring Festival event at Riverfront Park.
The goal of the event is to teach the community better eating habits and lifestyles.
Vendors provided free produce and vegetable plants.
Phoebe mobile wellness clinic was also on-site providing free vaccine shots to the public.
A collaborative partnership between Dougherty County, Flint River, and the University of Georgia Extension made the event possible.
“We’re utilizing this space as a way for relationships to be formulated, but then also for the community that wants to go the healthier route to give them what they need,” said Fredando Jackson, Executive Director For Flint River Fresh. “We’ve done workshops where we show people how to grow their own vegetables, tomatoes and pepper plants, and five-gallon buckets. We’ve done arts and crafts things with the kids. It’s all about just a good fun time. Eating good, feeling good, and just wellness. It’s joy,” Jackson said.
They are planning to hold this event again.
