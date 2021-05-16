Dougherty Co. holds Fresh Spring Festival

“We’re utilizing this space as a way for relationships to be formulated, but then also for the community that wants to go the healthier route to give them what they need,” said Fredando Jackson, Executive Director For Flint River Fresh. “We’ve done workshops where we show people how to grow their own vegetables, tomatoes and pepper plants, and five-gallon buckets. We’ve done arts and crafts things with the kids. It’s all about just a good fun time. Eating good, feeling good, and just wellness. It’s joy,” Jackson said.