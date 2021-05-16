Calhoun County plans to open new K-12 school this fall

MORGAN, Ga. (WALB) - A new K-12 school is opening in south Georgia.
The school will feature new technology equipment for students living in Calhoun County.
They are planning to provide new chrome books and eye pads for each student.
The school held its ribbon-cutting Saturday morning to showcase the new school.
Superintendent Michael Ward says this will provide new opportunities for students to be successful.
“Everything was older. It was old technology. We’re getting clear touch panels in every classroom. The servers are brand new in this building. Since we just bought the chrome books and iPad’s, this should not be a problem. We’re hoping that by consolidating this, it will better for the taxpayers because we will all be at one facility,” Ward told the WALB news team.
The school is expected to open in August.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.