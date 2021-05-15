ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A repeating forecast for the next several days as temperatures stay warm and conditions stay dry. Our high pressure system will push out of the southeast adding in the turning of winds out of the south leading to warm, muggier air to be pushed in. Highs from here onward will rest in the middle 80′s and possibly low 90′s. Sadly, we will the humidity increase on the other hand. Dew points go from the low 40′s to the mid 60′s leading from comfortable highs to nearly muggy/uncomfortable highs by Wednesday of next week. The good shows signs of rain chances staying out of the next work week, but there will still be small chances for some areas of South Georgia especially with rising humidity levels. The warmest of temperatures are expected by the end of next week with highs in the lower 90′s.