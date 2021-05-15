Bainbridge Baseball Embarks On First Final Four Appearance

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday afternoon the Bainbridge high school baseball team left Decatur County bound for Marist for the GHSA final four, the first ever trip for this program.
But with this Bainbridge team you’d never be able to tell, Head Coach Donnie Coxwell says this week of practice leading up to the game has been nothing out of the ordinary.
He knows his guys understand what it’ll take to clinch a spot in that state title game and regardless of what happens this weekend, just know Bainbridge baseball isn’t going anywhere for a long time.
”They’ve raised the bar. We won our first region championship this year in 37 years,” says Coxwell. “And what I hope they’re going to leave is that a three or four seed isn’t going to get it anymore. We want to be the one, two seed, we want to host playoff games and we want to make a run.”
“The standard that’s going to be here is always get better, do the small things right,” says senior outfielder Michael Conder. “If you do the small things right, you’re going to get everything else right and everything just falls into line.”
Bainbridge and Marist will open up game one of their series on Saturday at 1pm.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.