Weekend looking good

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s doesn’t get any better SGA! Some passing clouds with plenty of sunshine and very pleasant temperatures through the weekend. Cool mornings with lows in the 50s give way to milder 80s for the afternoons.
High pressure dominates keeping it quiet and dry with a gradual warming trend into next week. Highs rise from the low-mid 80s to upper 80s around 90 while lows start in the 50s then 60s.
The near to above average temperatures return with increasing humidity and rain chances through the week .
