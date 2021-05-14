VPD gets heartfelt donation from nonprofit

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A heartfelt donation was recently made to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) by Bolt for the Heart, an Indiana nonprofit.
Joe Williams, a longtime Lowndes County resident and retired Lowndes County educator, suddenly passed away from a cardiac event recently.
Williams’ son, Rob, has worked for the Automated External Defibrillator, or AED, Company Cardiac Science for years and works closely with the Bolt for the Heart Foundation.
Bolt from the Heart President Pierre Twyer wished to donate an AED to VPD in memory of Williams.
A cardiac science AED along with a sign which dedicates the unit to the memory of Williams is currently assigned to the VPD Patrol Division.
The hope is that the device gives someone in the community an opportunity to have lifesaving measures performed.
