Steiner: Vaccines a ‘way out of the pandemic’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System’s CEO and President Scott Steiner said Friday there’s “mounting evidence” that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and “provide a way out of the pandemic.”
“Based on trials involving adolescents, the FDA this week approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those as young as 12, and the CDC subsequently recommended that parents vaccinate their children who are at least 12-years-old. Based on several scientific studies, the CDC also altered its mask guidance, saying people who are fully vaccinated can go without masks in most indoor and outdoor situations,” Steiner said.
Steiner said the CDC has not changed its guidance for hospitals.
“Since we cannot know who coming into our facilities has been vaccinated and who has not, we will continue to follow the recommendations of the experts and mandate universal masking,” Steiner said. “This week’s news reiterates the importance of vaccination and confirms that we can continue to return to more normal activities as more people get vaccinated. We hope those who haven’t yet, will roll up their sleeves soon.”
The hospital system also released its latest COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 27
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 4
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 2,312
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 263
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 67
- Total vaccines administered – 53,775
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.