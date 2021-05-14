Several plead guilty in SWGA drug trafficking case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple co-defendants involved in high-volume drug trafficking operations in Albany have pleaded guilty to their crimes in federal court this week, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia.
On Thursday, James Malone, 51, of Albany, pleaded guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine. Malone faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine.
Laura Ann Dungee-Ali, 49, of Albany, pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug-involved premise. Dungee-Ali faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $10,000,000 fine.
William Cook, 46, of Albany, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone. Cook faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $10,000,000 fine.
On Wednesday, Patricia Odom, 50, of Albany, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Odom faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.
On Tuesday, Sherrod Winchester, 39, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute controlled substances. Winchester faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a maximum $10,000,000 fine.
In February, Shannon Marie Mason, 39, of Leesburg, pleaded guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine. If convicted, Mason faces a maximum sentence of life in prison a $10,000,000 fine.
Anthony Dewayne Pearson, 42, Sylvester, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute hydrocodone. Pearson faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $10,000,000 fine.
The hearings were presided over by U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner.
In 2019, court documents said the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) detectives identified Malone and Winchester as significant distributors of methamphetamine and heroin.
As a result, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), DEA, and FBI conducted a joint investigation into the distribution of controlled substances on the 500 block of 9th Avenue in Albany.
The release said the location was an open-air drug market run by Malone and Winchester, dispensing diverted pharmaceutical medications, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and other controlled substances.
On a daily basis, the location maintained a large volume of foot and vehicle traffic, approximately 20 cars or more, with the visits lasting no more than a few minutes, according to the release.
The release said customers would approach a covered shelter to acquire illegal drugs, in a manner similar to a drive-thru window at a fast-food restaurant.
Mason admitted to transporting large quantities of illegal substances at the request of Winchester. Mason was taken into custody with more than a kilo of cocaine and more than a kilo of crystal methamphetamine in her vehicle, the release states.
More than $40,000 in drug proceeds were seized from Malone’s residence.
The case was investigated by the FBI, DEA, GBI and the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit.
