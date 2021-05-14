Man convicted, sentenced in 2018 Douglas murder case

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Coffee County jury has convicted a man in the November 2018 death of Terrance Daniel Gibson, 31, in Douglas, according to a press release from Ian Sansot, an assistant district attorney for the Waycross Judicial Circuit.
Sansot said Samuel Edward Jones was found guilty of murder, one county of influencing a witness and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime.
“The evidence showed that Jones, originally from Miami and a member of the Gangster Disciples, murdered Gibson by shooting him in the back Sunday morning, November 18, 2018. After his arrest, Jones stayed in contact with witnesses, attempting to persuade them to change their statements. One such letter, detailing what he wanted one witness to say, was found in his cell the very morning of trial. A jail phone call recording also showed that Jones offered to give $1,000 to one witness if the witness would make a new, contradictory statement. Jones’ prior conviction for attempted murder out of Miami was also tendered at trial,” the release stated.
After the jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts on all counts, a judge sentenced Jones to life in prison without the possibility of parole, followed by a consecutive 15 years in prison.
