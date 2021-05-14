Man convicted, sentenced in 2018 Douglas murder case

“The evidence showed that Jones, originally from Miami and a member of the Gangster Disciples, murdered Gibson by shooting him in the back Sunday morning, November 18, 2018. After his arrest, Jones stayed in contact with witnesses, attempting to persuade them to change their statements. One such letter, detailing what he wanted one witness to say, was found in his cell the very morning of trial. A jail phone call recording also showed that Jones offered to give $1,000 to one witness if the witness would make a new, contradictory statement. Jones’ prior conviction for attempted murder out of Miami was also tendered at trial,” the release stated.