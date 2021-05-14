KADB holds free document shredding event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking to shred personal documents in a safe place, you can do it free in Albany on Saturday.
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful is hosting its annual shredding event in the parking lot behind the Albany Civic Center.
The organization said all you have to do is drive up and volunteers will be there to assist you.
Executive Director Judy Bowles said this is an opportunity for people to avoid identity theft.
”I might have check stubs in there, I might have something with my social security number in there. Those are the types of things that we want to shred. The documents where if someone got a hold of it, they may do something illegal with it. So, we’re trying to deter fraud and recycle those papers,” Bowles said.
The event will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and is sponsored by Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful and River Mill Data Management.
