Juveniles in custody after separate Albany motor vehicle robberies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile has been charged after an armed robbery attempt of a vehicle, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
APD said on Tuesday around 6 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of South Mock Road in reference to a motor vehicle theft in progress involving three to four males.
Upon arrival, police said contact was made with the victim who said that some males attempted to take his vehicle then robbed him at gunpoint.
After a description of them was given, a perimeter was set up in the area where officers gave chase to two juveniles.
One of the juveniles dropped a silver handgun along with the magazine and a ski mask, according to APD.
A juvenile was arrested and interviewed. Police said he admitted to going into the victim’s vehicle and getting into a physical fight with the victim. He also said that he was not the one that had the gun.
A superior court order was signed with the juvenile being charged with armed robbery and he was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.
The victim received minor injuries.
A juvenile was also taken custody after stealing a car on Monday, according to APD.
Police said they responded to the 2400 block of Clark Avenue in reference to a 2014 black Jeep Patriot being stolen.
The police reports said the victim went into a store and left his car running. The victim said that he saw three males jump into the vehicle and leave with it from the store.
Around 3 p.m., the vehicle was spotted in the 500 block of Pinson Road.
Police attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop. The vehicle had GPS and was tracked back to the 1800 block of Seay Court where it was abandoned.
The juvenile was taken into custody on East Broad Avenue, where he was identified as the driver.
He was charged with motor vehicle theft and taken to the Terrell County RYDC, according to APD.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.