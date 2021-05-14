Get your pantry stocked with a $350 grocery gift card

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) Win Free Groceries for a month by entering the Farah & Farah Grocery Giveaway.
Register to win a $350 gift card to your local grocer. A winner will be drawn every month so be sure to register each month.
The promotion has 12 rounds, the monthly winner will be notified by phone on the fifth day of the month following their month of entry.
- Example: The winner from people who entered June 1 through June 30 will be notified by phone by July 5. If the winner does not accept the prize or cannot be contacted within 48 hours, another winner will be selected at random.
When you can enter in 2021:
- May 17 through May 31, June 1 through June 30, July 1 through July 31, Aug. 1st through Aug. 31, Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, Oct. 1 through Oct 31, Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, Dec. 1 through Dec. 31.
When you can enter in 2022:
- Jan. 1 through Jan. 31, Feb. 1 through Feb. 28, March 1 through March 31, April 1 through April 30.
The deadline for entries is 11:59 p.m. EST on the last day of each month.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.