Georgia man concerned after unemployment benefits fall through

“I was supposed to receive a call as scheduled today from 12 to 3. I have an ongoing issue that’s very urgent, as I’m a PUA claim who has not received a payment since late 12/2020. I’ve followed and completed all required steps to verify my identity. However, my funds have yet to be released. I also continued to claim my benefits weekly. As of 3/23/21 my claim expired, and I have yet to receive my back-dated fund,” Tanner explained.