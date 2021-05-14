ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We are moving toward a much drier period starting today with high temperatures being fairly comfortable on this Friday. Highs will rise into the lower 80′s through this weekend under mostly sunny skies. Lows will also be manageable in the 50′s. However, all good things must come to an end at some point. Highs will slowly rise back into the upper 80′s and low 90′s by next weekend and rain chances will come into the mix. This is because our high pressure system will move out of the area and this will bring in the chance for higher moisture. However, rain chances will hold off until at least next Wednesday.