Facilities Management works to get ‘splash pad’ up and running for summer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You may not see them, but they are working behind the scenes. It’s Facilities Management Week, a week dedicated to recognizing those that help keep the community running.
Dougherty County facilities management is working on multiple different projects. One of them may help you decide on some fun things to do this summer.
After a year of being closed due to COVID-19, the facilities management department is working to get the riverfront splash pad back up and running.
Their goal is to get the splash pad open for summer.
The facilities management director, Heidi Minnicksaid after being closed for over a year, they’re having to fix some things.
“We’re running into some issues that we’re fixing, but because of COVID, it’s hard to get materials it’s harder to get supplies. We’re doing everything we can to hopefully get it open this summer for all the kids to enjoy,” said Minnick.
She said the splash pad is a major attraction to downtown Albany.
“This is a free place to go. It’s safe, it’s right down the street from new shops. There are all kinds of things down here,” said Minnick.
Kings Corn, a recent addition to the downtown area says they’re excited about summer traffic. Store Manager Jamiya Peters said they can’t wait to see what the splash pad does for business.
“We know it’s a huge attraction for families and children, so we’re excited to see families walking by and maybe coming in the store,” said Peters.
Assistant Manager Adiesha Bell believed they serve the right treats for the heat.
“We offer gourmet popcorn that’s what people love to come and get. Also, we offer snow blasts which are our version of shaved ice, and we have tons of different flavors,” said Bell.
Peters said the warm weather makes going to the splash pad a no-brainer.
“It’s like a no-brainer. Yes, please come to the splash pad to just cool down get the kids out. We think it’ll be a great addition to have that back open,” said Peters.
Minnick said they’re keeping their fingers crossed that they’ll get the materials they need to open this summer.
To stay updated on when the splash pad will be open you can call (229) 878-3111.
