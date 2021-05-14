Dougherty Fresh works to make healthy options available at Saturday festival

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a way to enjoy the nice weather this weekend, Dougherty Fresh Spring Festival is one way to spend your Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to noon at Riverfront Park, you can find fresh produce, gardening workshops and yoga and fitness classes.
Coordinator Aretha Wimberly said kids’ activities will be available too.
The goal is to give families healthy options.
“We want them to know that we’re in this together, that we’re stronger together, and if there is an opportunity for us to help you make your healthy living options and choices a reality, we want to do that,” said Wimberly.
You can also get answers to health questions at a mobile wellness clinic.
The following activities will be at the festival:
- 10 a.m.-noon: Phoebe Mobile Medical Unit, 4C Academy Farm Stand, and Garden and Grow Kit Giveaway
- 10:15-11 a.m.: Grow Your Groceries – Summer Edition
- 10:15-10:45 a.m.: UGA Cooperative Extension, Gardening With The ARC of Southwest Georgia
- 10:15-10:45 a.m.: Get Fit with Underdog Fitness
- 10:45-11:15 a.m.: Chair Yoga with SOWEGA Council on Aging
- 11:15-11:45 a.m.: Get Fit with Underdog Fitness
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.