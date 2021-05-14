Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office honors fallen officers

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, the late Cpl. Avery Hillman was honored along with seven other fallen officers during the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Memorial Service.
A total of eight fallen officers from the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office were remembered at Pinecrest Baptist Church.
The latest officer to lose his life, a 30 year veteran on the force, was Cpl. Avery Hillman, who passed away last fall after being infected by COVID-19 while on duty.
“Today’s services were outstanding. He is continuing to watch over us every single day and we continue to miss him dearly. And we hope to give the same service that he gave to his community and that he’s looking down and being very proud of us,” said Cherese Hillman, Avery’s wife.
The officers were recognized during National Police Week. The hour-long service had everything from a proclamation, scripture reading, tributes and “Taps.”
Community leaders reminded attendees that South Georgia law enforcement officers are neighbors that are concerned for peace and safety.
“I’d put the sheriff’s department in this county and law enforcement in this county, I’d put them up against any law enforcement in this state,” said Senator Carden Summers.
”We don’t need superheroes. If you’ll turn your head around and look, you’ll see that the real heroes are among you in this room tonight,” Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock.
Even the controversial topic of defunding the police was mentioned.
“If that blue line breaks, our world that we live in will be utter chaos,” said Hancock.
Never forgetting those who’ve fallen and continuing to fight for the blue.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.