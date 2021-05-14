Byne Christian’s Caleb Williams Signs With Truett McConnell

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday was a big day over at Byne Christian School, the Saints celebrating Caleb Williams who is taking his talents on the hardwood to the next level.
Williams signed his letter of intent as he is on his way to Truett McConnell up in Cleveland, Georgia.
For Williams, to sign has always been a dream and he is excited to take this next step in his athletic career.
”It means a lot, I’d just like to thank my family, my friends and everybody that’s supported me over the years, my coaches, they’ve all meant everything to me,” said Williams. “God led me to there, that’s where he wants me to be and so that’s where I’m going to go.”
And Williams made it clear he is more than ready to continue his journey on the hardwood.
