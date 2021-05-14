Boys & Girls Club of Albany wants you to sponsor a boy or girl

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Boys & Girls Club of Albany is asking you to help change the life of a child in Southwest Georgia.
The club is looking for donations for its “Sponsor a Boy or Girl Fundraiser.” Due to the pandemic, sponsorships have dropped by half.
”Now more than ever before we are really depending on the generosity of the public to ensure that every young person in Albany, Dougherty County, southwest Georgia has a safe place that they can go where they will be supported by caring staff and adults, Where they are provided with the tools and prepared with the tools to help them resist the things that may hinder their full potential,” CEO Marvin Laster said.
The club receives some funding but most of the financial support comes from donors. It’s $250 to sponsor a child. You can also donate in increments.
