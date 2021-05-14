Albany Police investigate homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A young man was shot in the head Thursday night, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
The incident happened about 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Hickory Lane, APD said.
The 20-year old man was transported to the hospital being struck in the back of the head by a bullet.
The victim, Malik Ford, 20, died from his injuries, and police are now investigating the eighth homicide of the year in the city.
