Phoebe to offer COVID-19 vaccine to those 12 and up

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Starting Thursday, Phoebe Putney Health System will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to those 12 and older.
“Throughout our pandemic response, we have followed guidance from the experts at the FDA, CDC and (Department of Public Health), and we continue to do so. Now, that the science confirms the Pfizer vaccine is safe for adolescents, we are excited to be able to provide protection from the virus to younger southwest Georgians,” said Dr. Dianna Grant, Phoebe Putney Health System chief medical officer.
Phoebe will administer shots at its mass vaccination sites in Albany and Americus on Thursday and Thursday, May 20. The Pfizer shots will also be administered in Sylvester on Wednesday, May 19.
Second dose appointments will be scheduled as patients get their first dose.
“We are winding down operations at our mass sites and had stopped providing first doses, but with this change in guidelines, we felt it was important to make the vaccine available immediately for families who want to vaccinate their children who are at least 12,” Grant said.
The Pfizer vaccine will also be available at the Phoebe Community Care Clinic.
Anyone wishing to schedule a vaccination at one of the mass sites can call (229) 312-1919. To schedule an appointment at the Phoebe Community Care Clinic, call (229) 312-6963. Vaccination appointment scheduling and more information about the vaccines can be found by clicking here.
The Moderna vaccine will be available at Phoebe’s two urgent care clinics on Thursday.
To schedule an appointment for the Moderna vaccine, call (229) 312-6963.
