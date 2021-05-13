New cadet program coming to Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is working to create a new cadet program across the county.
Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul said they are starting the cadet program in high schools this year.
They will be meeting kids in the classroom, asking if they’ve decided on a career and if they’ve considered law enforcement.
“With our cadet program, we’re actually going to bring kids and run them through forensics, run them through the pistol range, run them through vehicle pull over and let them learn all about what an officer does,” explained Sproul.
Sproul said this will give graduates a foot in the door. They’re hoping by working with a wide age range of students, it will help re-inspire a career in law enforcement.
“Being there every day for them to see us and to walk around us and hear us, that they would want to be more like us and get more involved in their communities. That’s what we’re hoping for,” said Sproul.
Sproul said the past year has been tough on law enforcement. This week is meant to recognize not only lost lives but the lives who continue to serve.
“Because it takes a really unique and different individual to want to do that daily and face everything that we face every day out there,” said Sproul.
Some of the difficult situations they respond to are domestic violence cases, cruelty to children and fatalities.
“Those are images we never forget and those are things that we take home to our families,” said Sproul.
Sproul said police week is meant to recognize the service officers provide for the community.
