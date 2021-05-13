ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A few showers and thunderstorms will stick around through the early afternoon in South Georgia, but this trend should not last into the afternoon and overnight. Cloud cover and showers chances begin to drop as we see the remainder of a cold front move out of the area. Temperatures will only rise into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s this afternoon. Overnight, we can expect mostly clear skies and lows getting down into the 50′s. However, we will see these cool temperatures last long. Highs will climb back into the 80′s starting on Friday, but sunshine will last well into next week. No rain chances are expected at least through Tuesday.