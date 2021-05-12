Dry through the weekend

(AP) - Finally clouds cleared out for a beautiful Thursday across SGA. Tonight clear and unseasonably cool with lows in the low 50s. Tomorrow wall to wall sunshine and slightly milder highs upper 70s low 80s which is 10-15 degrees below average.
Looking ahead we’ve got a nice stretch of sunny warm days and clear mild nights. Highs rise from the upper 70s Friday into the upper 80s low 90s and lows from the low 50s to mid 60s into next week.
Rain-free through the weekend then a slight chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday which becomes more scattered late week..
