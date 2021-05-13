Cordele teacher among six finalists for state pre-K teacher of the year

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele teacher has been selected as one of six finalists for the 2021-22 Georgia Pre-K program teacher of the year.
Finalists were announced Thursday by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.
As a finalist, Lisa West from Crisp County Pre-K, along with the other five finalists, received a $500 cash prize from the Georgia Foundation for Early Care and Learning.
West, along with the other five finalists, will each receive a classroom observation by a pre-K specialist this fall, submit a small group video to be scored by outside judges and face a panel for an in-office personal interview.
In September, a winner will be selected from a public school system and a winner from a private childcare center.
They will receive a $3,000 check for themselves, a $2,000 for a classroom makeover and supplies, and $2,500 to cover out-of-the-classroom costs while the teacher is away.
