Blood drive honors departed 1st responder

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - First Responders are very aware of the vital need for blood donations. That’s why our local first responders are banding together to give the gift of life at the 8th Annual Cordele Badges for Life blood drive.
It’s being held in memory of Mike Koontz, a well-known and beloved member of the Cordele and surrounding area medical community. He passed away last year at Crisp Regional Hospital.
Citizens are invited to donate blood and join first responders helping to assure a safe and ready blood supply in the community at all times. All lifesaving donors will receive a Badges for Life T-shirt, $10 eGift Card, A wellness check-up of blood pressure, pulse, temperature, and iron count, plus a cholesterol screening.
The blood drive is planned for Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 11AM - 5PM at Crisp Regional Hospital, 902 North 7th Street, Cordele, GA 31015.
Make an Appointment HERE, sponsor code 26595, or call 1.888.9.DONATE (1.888.936.6283).
Generally, healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. Photo ID is required.
