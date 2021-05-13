Albany tax preparer pleads guilty

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany tax preparer pleaded guilty to preparing false tax returns for her clients, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
The Justice Department reported that according to court documents, between 2012 and 2017, Candace Roberts worked as a return preparer and manager at Rogers Tax Service, a tax preparation business in Albany.
The business was raided by authorities in May 2016.
Over a five-year period, the Justice Department said Roberts inflated her clients’ tax refunds by fraudulently claiming American Opportunity Credits, education credits, and business income. In total, Roberts caused a tax loss to the IRS of more than $700,000, according to the Justice Department.
Roberts will be sentenced at a later date and faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison, a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Acting U.S. Attorney Peter Leary for the Middle District of Georgia made the announcement.
The IRS-Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.
Trial Attorneys William Montague and Brian Flanagan of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Crane of the Middle District of Georgia are prosecuting the case.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.