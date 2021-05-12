What you can do to avoid mosquitos

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Chehaw representative said when temperatures start to warm up and there is a lot of rainfall, mosquitoes come out.
They say some ways to get rid of mosquitoes is by gearing up with long sleeves and getting rid of any standing water.
Standing water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
Tossing any jars or cans around your home holding water, and keeping your grass shorter than six inches can help prevent breeding grounds.
Director of Education at Chehaw, Jackie Entz said not only do mosquitoes have the potential to give you diseases, but they can give them to animals.
“Mosquitoes can be vectors for other diseases. One of the most common ones around here is going to be the West Nile virus. Unfortunately, they can also spread disease to some of our animal friends,” said Entz.
Syphilis and heartworms are just some of the diseases mosquitoes transfer to animals.
Mosquito seasons last from late spring to early fall.
Entz said to wear lightweight pants and sleeves if you are going to be outside for long periods of time.
If you do notice any bites that may look unusual you should contact your health care provider.
