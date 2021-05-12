Voices of COVID-19, Season 2, Episode 13: Delivering Dougherty Co. through the pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB has launched Season 2 of the “Voices of COVID-19” podcast.
Host Krista Monk spoke with Dougherty County EMS Director Sam Allen. When Albany was a hotspot for COVID, Sam’s team was delivering patients to the ER as quickly as possible to keep up with the sheer volume. But despite the number of people needing EMS response, Sam and his crew were able to keep up. So what was it like for the frontline workers who were trying to treat COVID patients and get them to a hospital as quickly as possible?
Listen to the thirteenth episode of Season 2 below:
The podcast is also available wherever you get your podcasts.
If you would like to tell your story about how you’ve been impacted by COVID-19, you can send an email to podcast@walb.com.
Catch up on the first season HERE.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.